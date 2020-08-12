Advertisement

New program approved to help Wichita businesses make social distancing easier

By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council Tuesday approved the “Open Air ICT” program, which will allow businesses to use outdoor spaces like right-of-ways and parking lots to make social distancing easier and to keep staff and customers safe.

With the program, you may soon see more outdoor dining and shopping spaces throughout Wichita as open-air permits become available to businesses, allowing them to operate on sidewalks, parking lots, and even on some streets.

“Provide more space for more social distancing, a safer, more comfortable environment, primarily for restaurants, bars, and retail businesses,” Wichita Assistant Public Works Director Gary Janzen said.

For businesses like Egg Cetera in Old Town, the open-air permits could make a big difference.

“To get more seating outside, that would help us a lot because inside, we’re struggling to keep social distancing,” said Egg Cetera owner Beverly Salas.

The social-distancing struggle comes with limited space inside the restaurant. For now, Egg Cetera can fit about four tables on its patio, but owners say if they were able to use part of the sidewalk or street, Salas thinks the restaurant could table that availability.

“I believe that other, smaller restaurants would highly benefit from this new ordinance,” she said.

Salas said Egg Cetera did take a hit from having to close a couple of months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she hopes the open-air permits will help hers and other businesses recover.

Each business will have to apply for an open-air permit here, on the city’s website. The permits available through “Open Air ICT” last for about a year (until August 2021).

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends University football team looks forward to upcoming season

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Wichita City Council approves 2021 budget, includes slight increase for police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
It was an at times tense Wichita City Council meeting Tuesday at Century II as the elected city leaders approved the proposed 2021 budget. The council and members of the community spent nearly five hours discussing where city money should be spent.

News

Wichita City Council approves 2021 budget, includes increase for police

Updated: 2 hours ago

Breaking News

Reports: Big 12 plans to play football this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Reports from the world of college football indicate the Big 12 will be among the power conferences planning to forge ahead with plans to play this fall. Yahoo Sports college football and basketball reporter Pete Thamel said “a schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future.”

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Wichita music project aims to end racial stereotypes of Black males

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Some Wichita musicians are working to end cultural stereotypes through music. Organizers of “The Breathe Project” said they hope a new music video will help bring about change for African American men in America.

News

Players, coaches react to postponement of youth football season in Wichita

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

'Miss Molly' identified as Robin Ann Green

Updated: 4 hours ago

Breaking News

Wichita City Council extends mandatory mask order

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The ordinance, first enacted on July 3, mandates that face coverings are worn when residents are in any public space where social distancing of six feet at all times is not possible.

Breaking News

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate.

Breaking News

Sedgwick County confirms 123 COVID-19 cases at the jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has 123 confirmed cases of the COVID 19 virus. This includes 112 cases for inmates and 11 cases for staff members.