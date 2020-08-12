Advertisement

Overnight storm chance for some

Small hail and gusty winds possible
Best chance for storms will be east of 135
Best chance for storms will be east of 135(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that an overnight storm chance will setup to the east of I-135 after midnight and continue through mid-morning Thursday. A few strong storms will be possible, but severe chances should remain rather isolated. Very heavy rainfall will occur with the storms too.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 and the clouds will be stubborn to break up. However, by early afternoon, much of the state will be trending back into sunshine with highs warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will remain out of the southeast.

Expect a few storms for northern Kansas late Thursday night, but those are not likely to be severe. We will be in for some warmer weather Friday with much of the state seeing highs in the 90s.

It won’t be as hot heading into the weekend with temperatures dropping a few degrees and another round of some storms will be possible Saturday night.

Next week is still likely to be cooler than average across the central Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, scattered storms late (mainly east of Wichita). SE 10-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Storms east of Wichita, then decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. E 5-15. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 92 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds; few evening storms.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 65 Morning clouds; then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; few PM showers.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A warm, but not hot Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says expect more tame weather today before storms return to central and eastern Kansas tonight.

Forecast

Sunshine returns Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Thunderstorm chances will return late Wednesday night

Forecast

Tame Tuesday, heat, storms return later this week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday’s severe storms have come and gone and our Tuesday looks tame.

Forecast

More heat-humidity for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Feels-like temperatures will push the upper 90s in some spots

Latest News

Forecast

Severe storms possible as cold front moves into Kansas

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through Kansas and it is going to kick-out the hot and humid conditions we endured over the weekend.

Forecast

Another hot and humid day ends with severe storms

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front moving through the state will bring some relief from the heat tomorrow, but before that takes place some severe storms are possible later today.

Forecast

Rain chances return with the workweek

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances and some cooler weather will move in for the workweek.

Forecast

Hot sticky forecast continues through Monday- storms return this week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
More heat and humidity today, storms possible tonight through Wednesday.

Forecast

Heat here to stay for the rest of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It's going to stay sunny and hot for the end of the weekend, but some cooler weather will move in next week.

Forecast

August heat, humidity and wind this weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot and humid weekend. Heat index near 105.