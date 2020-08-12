Overnight storm chance for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that an overnight storm chance will setup to the east of I-135 after midnight and continue through mid-morning Thursday. A few strong storms will be possible, but severe chances should remain rather isolated. Very heavy rainfall will occur with the storms too.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 and the clouds will be stubborn to break up. However, by early afternoon, much of the state will be trending back into sunshine with highs warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will remain out of the southeast.

Expect a few storms for northern Kansas late Thursday night, but those are not likely to be severe. We will be in for some warmer weather Friday with much of the state seeing highs in the 90s.

It won’t be as hot heading into the weekend with temperatures dropping a few degrees and another round of some storms will be possible Saturday night.

Next week is still likely to be cooler than average across the central Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, scattered storms late (mainly east of Wichita). SE 10-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Storms east of Wichita, then decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. E 5-15. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 92 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds; few evening storms.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 65 Morning clouds; then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; few PM showers.

