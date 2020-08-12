Pittsburg State to test all incoming students living on campus for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pittsburg State University starts its fall semester next week and with that comes an expectation for about 600 students to move to residence halls on campus this weekend.

With the residence halls identified as “high capacity living areas,” the Crawford County Health Department has ordered Pitt State to test every incoming student living on campus to be tested for COVID-19.

KOAM News reports from Pittsburg State that the university expects results to take about 24 hours. KOAM reports students will be allowed to move in as scheduled this weekend, but are encouraged to stay away from others until test results come back.

Students who test positive or choose not to get tested will participate in a structured quarantine for 14 days, supervised by the school’s health center staff, KOAM reports.

