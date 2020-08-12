Advertisement

Pittsburg State to test all incoming students living on campus for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing tube
COVID-19 testing tube(mgn)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pittsburg State University starts its fall semester next week and with that comes an expectation for about 600 students to move to residence halls on campus this weekend.

With the residence halls identified as “high capacity living areas,” the Crawford County Health Department has ordered Pitt State to test every incoming student living on campus to be tested for COVID-19.

KOAM News reports from Pittsburg State that the university expects results to take about 24 hours. KOAM reports students will be allowed to move in as scheduled this weekend, but are encouraged to stay away from others until test results come back.

Students who test positive or choose not to get tested will participate in a structured quarantine for 14 days, supervised by the school’s health center staff, KOAM reports.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Wichita Center adult care home

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Sedgwick County announced 12 cases of COVID-19 at the Wichita Center adult care home.

Crime

Wichita Police Department looking for suspects accused of rioting, other crimes

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying people accused of several violent crimes in connection with the ongoing investigation into illegal activity at demonstrations that happened on July 30 and July 31.

Coronavirus

Wichita middle school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wichita Public Schools confirmed on Wednesday that a staff member at Curtis Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

KWCH

9 ways to help your child adjust to new school rules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Kalee Beal, CARE program manager at Heartspring, has tips for parents as they prepare their kids for new expectations at school.

Latest News

News

Police: SE Kansas woman missing, last seen with man arrested in Sedgwick County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Parsons Police Department is attempting to locate 26-year-old Lanette Marie Hinman.

News

Hutchinson Correctional Facility locked down after dozens test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) Central Unit is on lockdown after several staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Dr. Lee Norman says mass gatherings continue to raise an issue for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said at his COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday that mass gatherings continue to be an issue for the state in fighting the deadly virus.

College

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports, releases 2020 football schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Big 12 Board of Directors last evening agreed to proceed with plans for the fall sports’ seasons.

News

VSV confirmed in Harvey County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), which has been found in dozens of counties primarily in south central Kansas, is characterized in horses by lesions on the muzzle, lips, ears, coronary bands or ventral abdomen.

News

Where's Shane? Blade and Timber

Updated: 7 hours ago