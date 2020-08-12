Advertisement

Police: SE Kansas woman missing, last seen with man arrested in Sedgwick County

Parsons police say she was last seen on Aug. 8 with Lawrence Medlock who was arrested in Sedgwick County.
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Parsons Police Department is attempting to locate 26-year-old Lanette Marie Hinman.

Police say Hinman was reported missing by family members. She was last seen her on August 8 in a 2010 White Ford Fusion with some front-end damage. She was seen with Lawrence Medlock from Wichita, Kansas. Medlock was arrested in Wichita and is currently being held in Sedgwick County Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

Parsons investigators are working with officials from Wichita and Sedgwick County to speak with Medlock and gain any information on Hinman’s whereabouts.

Police say at this time there is no evidence that Hinman is in danger. Anyone who knows where she is is asked to Parsons Police at (620) 421-7060 or call the tip line at (620) 421-7057 or email tips@parsonspd.com.

