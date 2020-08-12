Advertisement

Reports: Big 12 plans to play football this fall

Sat, Dec, 5, 2015, Manhattan, Kansas; USA
Sat, Dec, 5, 2015, Manhattan, Kansas; USA (KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reports from the world of college football indicate the Big 12 will be among the power conferences planning to forge ahead with plans to play this fall.

Yahoo Sports college football and basketball reporter Pete Thamel said “a schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future.”

The information from Thamel’s sources confirms a previous report from Oklahoma Rivals site, Sooner Scoop. The reports from the Big 12 follow news earlier Tuesday that the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences won’t play football this fall due to concerns about COVID-19.

This could open the door for the Big 12 Conference to expand for a season, bringing on teams from other conferences that won’t be playing.

AT least for now, the SEC and ACC are also expected to push ahead with the fall season.

