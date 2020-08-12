Reports: Big 12 plans to play football this fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reports from the world of college football indicate the Big 12 will be among the power conferences planning to forge ahead with plans to play this fall.

Yahoo Sports college football and basketball reporter Pete Thamel said “a schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future.”

Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

The information from Thamel’s sources confirms a previous report from Oklahoma Rivals site, Sooner Scoop. The reports from the Big 12 follow news earlier Tuesday that the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences won’t play football this fall due to concerns about COVID-19.

This could open the door for the Big 12 Conference to expand for a season, bringing on teams from other conferences that won’t be playing.

AT least for now, the SEC and ACC are also expected to push ahead with the fall season.

