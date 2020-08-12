Sedgwick County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Wichita Center adult care home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County announced 12 cases of COVID-19 at the Wichita Center adult care home. The county said the cluster includes nine residents and three staff at the facility. One resident has passed away.

“The Wichita Center has had been fully equipped with PPE since early March, as per the guidelines of the Kansas Department of Health and the CDC,” said Jeff Jacomowitz, Director of Corporate Communications at the Wichita Center.

“Even though we have currently seen a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases and sadly one death at the Center, ongoing facility-wide testing continues. Diligent front door screening of staff also continues and if there are indications of a fever plus noticing of any visual abnormalities, staff are turned away to go home and quarantine for 14 days. The health and safety of our residents and staff are first and foremost our number one priority.”

“We know COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “Our team at the Health Department is working closely with the Wichita Center to contain further spread of the disease to protect the health and safety of residents and staff.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.