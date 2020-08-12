Wamego woman turns 110

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - August 10 is a very special day for Julia Kabance of Wamego - it’s her 110th birthday.

Born in 1910, Julia is the oldest known Native American World War Two veteran and the oldest member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

She enlisted in the Army in 1942 and performed clerical work for over two years as World War Two raged on overseas. She later spent 17 years volunteering at the Veterans Affairs office in Topeka.

Julia celebrated her birthday at Good Samaritan Valley Vista in Wamego with a small party and cake.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.