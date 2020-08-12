Advertisement

Dr. Lee Norman says mass gatherings continue to raise an issue for COVID-19

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said at his COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday that mass gatherings continue to be an issue for the state in fighting the deadly virus.

Dr. Norman spoke with Chris Brown from the University of Kansas Medical Center who says he saw up to 90 patients a day during the height of the pandemic. He says when dealing with COVID-19 patients his main concern is to get in and get out without spreading the virus. He says entering patient rooms requires PPE preparedness as well as safe exiting precautions.

Dr. Brown says not only does coronavirus take a physical toll on patients, but it takes an emotional and physical toll on doctors as well. He says it can be overwhelming updating patients separately from their families, whereas before the pandemic he could update them both at the same time.

Dr. Brown says he even occasionally calls patient families after rounding to update them on the status of their loved ones while they are at home. He says to help reduce the stress and emotional toll the pandemic takes on healthcare professionals it is important for them to take time for themselves as well.

According to Dr. Brown his hospital is continuing to see a rise in younger patients contracting COVID-19, he says it is a disease that does not discriminate based on age.

Dr. Norman says mass gatherings continue to be an issue in the state while jail and prison clusters as well as care facility clusters rise. He says Kansas has had many senior patients with the disease and that the number of younger cases continues to rise. He says young people need to respect contagion control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Aug. 12, 11:30 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday.

KDHE says Dr. Lee Norman will be holding the news conference at 4 p.m.

Dr. Norman will be joined by Dr. Chris Brown from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Watch the news conference below:

If you cannot view the video player, watch live here or on our Facebook Page.

