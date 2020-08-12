Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Blade and Timber

By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today Shane is out at Blade and Timber to see what they're doing to keep ax throwers as safe as possible when they come out to test their skills. Like many other businesses, Blade and Timber has implemented new policies that focus a lot on safety.

More information can be found at bladeandtimber.com, and a brief summary of all the precautions they’ve taken at bladeandtimber.com/health-and-safety.

Where's Shane? Blade and Timber

