Wichita middle school staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools confirmed on Wednesday that a staff member at Curtis Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Students will not return to school until Sept. 8, but staff members have been training for the last week.
The district said it is following the COVID-19 protocol and close contacts will be notified.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.