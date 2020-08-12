Advertisement

Wichita middle school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Wichita Public Schools confirms a staff member at Curtis Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wichita Public Schools confirms a staff member at Curtis Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools confirmed on Wednesday that a staff member at Curtis Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Students will not return to school until Sept. 8, but staff members have been training for the last week.

The district said it is following the COVID-19 protocol and close contacts will be notified.

