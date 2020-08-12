Advertisement

Wichita Police Department looking for suspects accused of rioting, other crimes

The Wichita Police Department is looking for people accused of violent crimes at demonstrations in late July.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying people accused of several violent crimes in connection with the ongoing investigation into illegal activity at demonstrations that happened on July 30 and July 31.

Charges include multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, multiple counts of harassing contact, multiple counts of vandalism, multiple counts of battery, and multiple counts of rioting.

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Anyone who can identify any or all of the people in the photos shared by the WPDshould call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or email detective Anna Hoyt at ahoyt@wichita.gov.

