3 teens arrested, accused of burglarizing 4 Wichita sporting goods stores

Wichita police arrested three teens on Thursday accused of burglarizing two Dick's Sporting Goods stores, a Cabela's and Academy Sports and Outdoors.
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested three teenagers in connection with multiple burglary cases early Thursday morning and on Tuesday. Arrested were the following:

  • 15-year-old boy for attempted aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft;
  • 14-year-old boy for attempted aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, and aggravated assault; and
  • 14-year-old boy for attempted aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a general alarm at the Cabela’s located in the 2400 block of North Greenwich. Upon arrival, officers found that the business was burglarized and property was taken.

Around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a general alarm at the Dick’s Sporting Goods located in the 4600 block of West Kellogg. Officers found the business burglarized and property was taken.

At approximately 5:12 a.m., officers responded to a general alarm at the Dick’s Sporting Goods located in the 2000 block of North Rock Road. They found that the business had been broken into, but there was no property loss.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at Academy Sports and Outdoors located in the 2500 block of North Greenwich. Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who reported the teenagers breaking into the business and upon seeing the employees, fled. One teen pointed a gun at the employees. There were no injures, and there was no property loss.

Investigators were about to determine a white Mercury Mariner was used in the all of the cases. Officers located the car on East Kellogg at South Grove Street and stopped it at East Lincoln Street and South Hydraulic Avenue. They found the three teenagers inside. All were arrested and booked to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

The teenagers were also arrested for a burglary that occurred on Tuesday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods located in the 4600 block of West Kellogg.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

