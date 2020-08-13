After losing mother, Wichita woman gives back to doctors, nurses treating COVID-19 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While coping with the death of her mother to COVID-19 earlier this year, a Wichita woman puts forth an effort to give back to healthcare workers in Wichita who are on the frontline daily, treating patients in the COVID Unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Mary Catherine Williams is a respiratory therapist at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita. For about three weeks, she’s been bringing treats to her fellow healthcare workers in the COVID Unit at St. Francis.

“We’re back there for a long time, for hours at a time. Sometimes no breaks, sometimes no lunch,” said Ascension Via Christi Registered ICU Nurse Kristen Garrett of working in the COVID Unit.

Fellow ICU nurse Jennifer Phelps said Willams reached out to her personally and within a few days...

“I was getting care packages sent in almost daily from her,” Phelps said.

A colorful sign that doctors and nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis see every day displays a simple, yet uplifting message: “We got this.” For further encouragement, Williams wants people to remember those who show up daily the make a difference and fight to save lives.

“...I wanted to let them know that their work is still appreciated,” Williams said.

The COVID-19 fight hits close to home for Willaims after her mother contracted the virus and died in April. She said the care the medical professionals at St. Francis provided meant the world to her.

“These people helping the COVID patients have a special meaning to me because they may not be taking care of my mother, but they are taking care of someone who has the same illness my mother had,” she said.

