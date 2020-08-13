AMC Theatres in Wichita reopening next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AMC Theatre in Wichita are set to reopen Aug. 20.

On reopening day, AMC is offering movie tickets at 1920 prices: 15-cents (plus sales tax). The sale is to also celebrate their 100 year anniversary.

AMC will offer “bring-back title” such as, “Inception,” “Black Panther,” “Grease” and more for only $5.

The theatre’s COVID-19 protocols include reducing the maximum number of tickets allowed per screening, allowing for social distancing between showings, increased sanitation measures, and mandatory mask wearing for all guests.

