AMC Theatres in Wichita reopening next week

In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif.
In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AMC Theatre in Wichita are set to reopen Aug. 20.

On reopening day, AMC is offering movie tickets at 1920 prices: 15-cents (plus sales tax). The sale is to also celebrate their 100 year anniversary.

AMC will offer “bring-back title” such as, “Inception,” “Black Panther,” “Grease” and more for only $5.

The theatre’s COVID-19 protocols include reducing the maximum number of tickets allowed per screening, allowing for social distancing between showings, increased sanitation measures, and mandatory mask wearing for all guests.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

In preparation for each school year, it’s not just time and effort teachers invest. In many cases, it’s also their own money to make all of their students have the supplies they need.

Surprise birthday celebration thrown for 110-year-old veteran

While coping with the death of her mother to COVID-19 earlier this year, a Wichita woman puts forth an effort to give back to healthcare workers in Wichita who are on the frontline daily, treating patients in the COVID Unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.