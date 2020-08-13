Clear skies after Thursday morning thunderstorms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the storms that impacted the state last night continue to slowly weaken as they exit to the east. Expect clearing skies this afternoon along with near normal temperatures in the lower 90s.

Warmer weather will move into central and eastern Kansas on Friday. High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s should feel like the upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. Expect similar conditions on Saturday before major changes move into the state Saturday night and Sunday.

A strong cold front arriving this weekend will offer the state a taste of fall next week. Forecast highs in the 70s and 80s are well below normal and more resemble September rather than August.

The cold front should produce an area of scattered showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning, but neither heavy rain nor severe weather is expected at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Storms early; then clearing skies. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 91.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; isolated storms north of Wichita. E 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Clouds early; then mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; chance of storms late. E/NE 5-15. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 90. Low: 70. Storms possible and late in the day.

Sun: High: 86. Low: 66. Showers early; then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 87. Low: 63. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84. Low: 62. Partly cloudy and pleasant.

Wed: High: 83. Low: 63. Partly cloudy and pleasant.

