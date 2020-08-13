DCF to 3 fund case manger positions for Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced Thursday it would be funding two support specialist case manager positions for the Wichita Police Department and one for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The specialists visit a family’s home when law enforcement identifies the home environment as in crisis or in need of support services. The specialists can make referrals to community-based services for parent skill building, home visiting, mental health services and substance use services. The workers also can connect families with education on safe sleep, parental peer support, public health and school district program support.

“The two new community support specialists embedded into WPD would not be possible without the collaboration with DCF,” Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “WPD is appreciative of this partnership, and the support specialists are essential in working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to ensure needed families are provided with support and services to be successful.”

DCF and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office entered into an agreement at the end of 2019 to have a community support specialist embedded into the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said his office is already seeing positive results

“We appreciate the collaborative effort with DCF to help families and in keeping kids safe,” said Sheriff Easter.

Additional law enforcement supervisors now have access to DCF’s child abuse and neglect information system known as KIPS. This arrangement provides important child welfare information to officers when responding to calls involving children and families.

“I believe that over time, this new initiative may lead to a reduction in the number of contacts a family has with law enforcement, reduced formal contact with DCF and prevention of child abuse and neglect,” said Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard.

Funding for the partnership comes from federal child abuse and neglect prevention programs.

