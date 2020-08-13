Advertisement

Group steps up to help Wichita area teachers prepare for school year

Teachers face an added challenge, more expense as school supplies need separated.
Teachers face an added challenge, more expense as school supplies need separated.
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In preparation for each school year, it’s not just time and effort teachers invest. In many cases, it’s also their own money to make all of their students have the supplies they need.

This year presents added challenges and a greater cost due to COVID-19. That’s inspired a group organized on Facebook for the community to step in and help.

“(Teachers) are spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars getting their rooms ready,” said Wichita Area Adopt A Teacher Campaign organizer Erica Miner.

MIner saw this firsthand on Sunday when she saw her neighbor, a teacher, return from the store.

“She didn’t know how she was going to pay rent at the end of the month,” Miner said.

She said she was “in shock” by how much goes into what teachers do to provide for their classes.

Miner started the Wichita Area Adopt A Teacher campaign and quickly started to get a following on Facebook.

“During this pandemic, us teachers are facing challenges that we’ve never faced before,” said Goddard Academy teacher and friend of MIner, Chrissy Brandon.

Teachers post their wishlists in the Facebook group and with that, someone can “adopt” them. It’s coming to man a lot for educators like Brandon.

“Five to 600 dollars, typically is what I’ll spend every year, out of my own pocket,” she said.

Essentials on teachers’ wish lists include supplies like glue sticks, dry-erase markers, and No. 2 pencils.

“This year it’s going to be more (expensive),” Brandon said.

That’s because, with COVID-19, everything has to be separate.

“There’s more of a need,” Miner said.

The Adopt A Teacher campaign also is finding that items like headphones are a must-have for students with many lessons involving work on tablets.

With people in the community stepping up in such a way as helping to pay for supplies, teachers like Brandon say they’re grateful. It’s one less burden for them to face.

