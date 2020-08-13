Kansas City, Mo. Mayor to extend mask order to 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is expected to extend the city’s mask mandate into January 2021, according to KMBC in Kansas City.

The news outlet reports the mayor’s decision is based on the growing numbers of coronavirus cases. The city has seen an 89% increase in reported cases over the past 30 days.

Lucas is expected to make an official announcement on Friday.

The city’s first emergency mask order was issued on June 27. The order was extended to July 10 and then pushed back to Aug. 15.

