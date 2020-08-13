Advertisement

Kansas City, Mo. Mayor to extend mask order to 2021

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, center, walks among protesters Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo., during a unity march to protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is expected to extend the city’s mask mandate into January 2021, according to KMBC in Kansas City.

The news outlet reports the mayor’s decision is based on the growing numbers of coronavirus cases. The city has seen an 89% increase in reported cases over the past 30 days.

Lucas is expected to make an official announcement on Friday.

The city’s first emergency mask order was issued on June 27. The order was extended to July 10 and then pushed back to Aug. 15.

