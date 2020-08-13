KDOC confirms 43 COVID-19 cases at Larned Correctional Facility

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Thursday that 43 residents at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first staff member at LCMHF tested positive on August 8 and 262 residents were tested based on the contact tracing that occurred.

The residents at LCMHF are all men, ranging in age from above the age of 20 to above the age of 60. In order to protect their identities, no other information will be released. A mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 7 for both staff and residents.

All 43 men were moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 unit as per department protocol. Contact tracing will continue to identify what staff and residents have been in direct contact with the individuals. Those who tested negative will quarantine at LCMHF. Additional testing will take place as KDOC works to control the spread by monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms.

Larned Correctional Mental Health facility is a 598-bed, multi-custody programming facility. The facility consists of the Central Unit, which has the capacity to house 310 male maximum/medium-custody residents, the West Unit, with a capacity of 288 male minimum custody residents and the new Intake Isolation Unit, with a capacity of 64 residents.

For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.