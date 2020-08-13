Advertisement

KDOC confirms 43 COVID-19 cases at Larned Correctional Facility

A wing of the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, shown Monday June 23, 1997, in Larned, Kan., houses the nine participants involved in the Sexual Predator Treatment Program. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a state law that allows the state of Kansas to confine sexual predators after they have served their original prison sentence. (AP Photo/Monty Davis)
A wing of the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, shown Monday June 23, 1997, in Larned, Kan., houses the nine participants involved in the Sexual Predator Treatment Program. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a state law that allows the state of Kansas to confine sexual predators after they have served their original prison sentence. (AP Photo/Monty Davis)(MONTY DAVIS | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Thursday that 43 residents at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first staff member at LCMHF tested positive on August 8 and 262 residents were tested based on the contact tracing that occurred.

The residents at LCMHF are all men, ranging in age from above the age of 20 to above the age of 60. In order to protect their identities, no other information will be released. A mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 7 for both staff and residents.

All 43 men were moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 unit as per department protocol. Contact tracing will continue to identify what staff and residents have been in direct contact with the individuals. Those who tested negative will quarantine at LCMHF. Additional testing will take place as KDOC works to control the spread by monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms.

Larned Correctional Mental Health facility is a 598-bed, multi-custody programming facility. The facility consists of the Central Unit, which has the capacity to house 310 male maximum/medium-custody residents, the West Unit, with a capacity of 288 male minimum custody residents and the new Intake Isolation Unit, with a capacity of 64 residents.

For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

Coronavirus

Kansas City, Mo. Mayor to extend mask order to 2021

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is expected to extend the city’s mask mandate into January 2021.

Latest News

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Coronavirus

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask. There are no exceptions.

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.

Coronavirus

Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.