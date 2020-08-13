Advertisement

Left-hand salute to International Left-Handers’ Day!

By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Move over right-hand man! Thursday we salute the lefties of this world!

August 13 is International Left-handers Day.

Scientists believe hand preference actually begins to develop before you’re born. Only 10-percent of the population is left-handed.

Several famous people are in that small percentage including presidents. Eight are southpaws-- including George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Historians say Ronald Reagan was also left-handed, but he was forced to switch as a child.

