Left-hand salute to International Left-Handers’ Day!

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Move over right-hand man! Thursday we salute the lefties of this world!

August 13 is International Left-handers Day.

Scientists believe hand preference actually begins to develop before you’re born. Only 10-percent of the population is left-handed.

Several famous people are in that small percentage including presidents. Eight are southpaws-- including George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Historians say Ronald Reagan was also left-handed, but he was forced to switch as a child.

