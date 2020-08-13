Local musician Jenny Wood sues city of Wichita over injuries in May 2019 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local singer/songwriter Jenny Wood is suing the city of Wichita, approaching a year and a half since the crash that killed her mother and her niece and left her severely injured and faced with a long recovery.

The woman accused of causing the crash was fleeing from Wichita police in a stolen SUV and speeding when it collided with the 1998 Toyota driven by Wood’s 70-year-old mother. Wood and her 12-year-old niece were passengers in the car.

In the lawsuit filed this week, Wood’s attorney said the city of Wichita is also partially responsible for the deadly crash.

The officer’s decision to chase the speeding suspect in downtown Wichita played a part in the deadly crash, the attorney said.

Wood’s attorney said they’re seeking more than $75,000. He said Woods’ medical bills totaled more than $250,000.

The city of Wichita has 20 days to file an answer, the attorney said.

Charges against the SUV driver, Mia Collins, included two counts of first-degree murder. Other charges handed down by a Sedgwick County District Court judge in May 2019 included three counts of aggravated battery, reckless driving and fleeing from police.

