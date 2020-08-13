Scattered storms to begin the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that an approaching cold front will bring scattered storm chances to the area Friday evening and overnight as temperatures begin cooling down over the weekend. A few storms may produce some small hail and gusty winds to 50 mph.

Temperatures on Friday will start out in the 60s and low 70s with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Storm chances will begin late in the afternoon and continue into the evening, especially over southern Kansas.

Saturday could have a few showers or storms to start the day, but much of the afternoon looks dry. Highs will be in the 80s. Scattered showers and storm chances return to the west again later Saturday night, but severe weather is unlikely.

Much of the area will have cooler weather for Sunday and next week. Below normal temperatures are likely with a big shift in the weather pattern that will also leave us with lower humidity too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. E 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds; chance of storms late. SE/NE 5-10. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 88 Showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 65 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

