Advertisement

Scattered storms to begin the weekend

Cold front will bring some rain chances for parts of the state
Scattered storms will impact parts of the state Friday night.
Scattered storms will impact parts of the state Friday night.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that an approaching cold front will bring scattered storm chances to the area Friday evening and overnight as temperatures begin cooling down over the weekend. A few storms may produce some small hail and gusty winds to 50 mph.

Temperatures on Friday will start out in the 60s and low 70s with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Storm chances will begin late in the afternoon and continue into the evening, especially over southern Kansas.

Saturday could have a few showers or storms to start the day, but much of the afternoon looks dry. Highs will be in the 80s. Scattered showers and storm chances return to the west again later Saturday night, but severe weather is unlikely.

Much of the area will have cooler weather for Sunday and next week. Below normal temperatures are likely with a big shift in the weather pattern that will also leave us with lower humidity too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. E 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds; chance of storms late. SE/NE 5-10. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 88 Showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 65 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Clear skies after Thursday morning thunderstorms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect clearing skies this afternoon along with near normal temperatures in the lower 90s.

Forecast

Overnight storm chance for some

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Highest chance will setup east of 135 after midnight.

Forecast

A warm, but not hot Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says expect more tame weather today before storms return to central and eastern Kansas tonight.

Forecast

Sunshine returns Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Thunderstorm chances will return late Wednesday night

Latest News

Forecast

Tame Tuesday, heat, storms return later this week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday’s severe storms have come and gone and our Tuesday looks tame.

Forecast

More heat-humidity for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Feels-like temperatures will push the upper 90s in some spots

Forecast

Severe storms possible as cold front moves into Kansas

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through Kansas and it is going to kick-out the hot and humid conditions we endured over the weekend.

Forecast

Another hot and humid day ends with severe storms

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front moving through the state will bring some relief from the heat tomorrow, but before that takes place some severe storms are possible later today.

Forecast

Rain chances return with the workweek

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances and some cooler weather will move in for the workweek.

Forecast

Hot sticky forecast continues through Monday- storms return this week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
More heat and humidity today, storms possible tonight through Wednesday.