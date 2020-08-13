Thule strollers recalled due to injury hazard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thule strollers are being recalled due to the handlebar being able to detach while it’s in use -- and your baby could get hurt.

So far, no injuries have been reported. About 4,000 strollers, including 880 in Canada, are being recalled.

The recalled strollers come in multiple colors and were sold on Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, and at other retailers nationwide.

The strollers included in this recall do not have a QC2020 sticker next to the product label and were manufactured between May 2018 and Sept. 2019.

If you have this stroller, contact the Thule Group to return it or receive a free replacement stroller frame.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.