2 arrested after chase, crash at Kanopolis Lake

KANOPOLIS LAKE, Kan. (KWCH) - Law enforcement arrested two people in Ellsworth County after a brief car chase that ended in a crash and the suspects breaking into a home at Kanopolis Lake.

Someone reported the vehicle driving too fast at the lake. When an Ellsworth County sheriff's deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off and then crashed.

The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby mobile home and would not come out.

The sheriff’s office called in the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team to try and get the suspects out of the home.

“They started to breach the door and the male subject came to the door and unlocked it and then they were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Murray Marston said.

The driver was taken to the Ellsworth County Jail and the passenger was taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.