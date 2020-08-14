Ag equipment maker plans Salina facility with 120 new jobs
Published: Aug. 14, 2020
SALINA, Kan. (AP) - An agricultural equipment manufacturer plans to invest $43 million to put in a facility in Salina, Kansas, that will create 120 new jobs.
Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said in a news release Thursday that Great Plains Manufacturing plans to acquire an existing building in Salina to renovate for the new facility.
The Salina-based agricultural equipment manufacturer has been in Kansas since 1976 and has several plants in north-central Kansas. It was acquired by Kubota Corporation of Japan in 2016.
