Ag equipment maker plans Salina facility with 120 new jobs

Kubota Great Plains Manufacturing is set to bring 130 new jobs to Salina.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (AP) - An agricultural equipment manufacturer plans to invest $43 million to put in a facility in Salina, Kansas, that will create 120 new jobs.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said in a news release Thursday that Great Plains Manufacturing plans to acquire an existing building in Salina to renovate for the new facility.

The Salina-based agricultural equipment manufacturer has been in Kansas since 1976 and has several plants in north-central Kansas. It was acquired by Kubota Corporation of Japan in 2016.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

