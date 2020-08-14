Beesponible celebrates Save the Bees Day
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita-based Beesponsible and the city of Wichita celebrated Save the Bees Day with an educational drive-thru.
The drive-thru was held Friday morning at the Barkman Honey parking lot and provided free information to attendees that showed how to help bees. “Bee-loving swag” was also handed out.
More than 25% of North American bumblebees face extinction risk, according to Beesponsible.
