Advertisement

Birx weighs in on President Trump’s coronavirus messaging

Birx responds to criticism from the president and his positive attitude towards the country's pandemic progress
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the latest coronavirus briefings, President Donald Trump addresses the nation alone.

But earlier in the pandemic, he was flanked by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force — including Dr. Deborah Birx.

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro asked Birx about the briefings in their exclusive interview at the White House.

“We don’t see you at the podium anymore. Do you help prepare President Trump for his coronavirus briefings?” asked Policastro.

“Every day, I write a data summary, and it goes to officials in the White House,” Birx responded. “And it includes an in-depth analysis of what’s happening across America.”

The president is touting positive news, talking about states where cases are going down, like Arizona and Texas.

At the same time, Birx is concerned about the spread in several other states.

“Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa,” Birx said.

Last week, Birx called the pandemic ”extraordinarily widespread,” leading President Trump to call her assessment “pathetic” in a tweet.

Policastro asked President Trump about the comment in her one-on-one interview with him on August 4.

“You just publicly criticized one of the top doctors on your team. Do you agree with the members on the Coronavirus Task Force?” Policastro asked the president.

“Well, I think we’re getting better very rapidly,” President Trump responded.

Birx shared her thoughts on the president’s messaging.

“Do you think the president’s positive messaging is clouding some of the information that you’re trying to get out?” Policastro asked Birx.

“You know, they let me speak to people like you to really get out the message from a public health standpoint,” Birx responded. “I think the president really believes that Americans want to hear about the public health reality that we bring to the picture and then his pathway forward about how we live safely with the virus.”

“Where should Americans go to get the facts about our nation’s progress in the fight against coronavirus?” Policastro asked.

“Most of the states’ websites for COVID information are very good,” Birx said. “We’re trying to work with the states to really increase the visuals to the American people so they can see down to the county level and see, ‘How is my county doing, where I live?‘”

You can find your state’s website by clicking on this map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

Candidates

New poll finds Marshall with slight lead over Bollier in U.S. Senate race

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A new Survey USA poll out Wednesday shows Republican physician Roger Marshall and Democratic physician Barbara Bollier run effectively, 46% to 44%, in the race to replace Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate.

News

Wichita teens step up to call, get involved as election poll workers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
With the Sedgwick County Election Office in need of more election poll workers, a pair of Wichita Collegiate High School seniors, Gwyneth Cunningham and Isabel Schmaltz, spent one of their summer days stepping up to answer the call.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Candidates

Stage set for U.S. Senate race that will have nation’s eyes on Kansas

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The race for Pat Roberts’ U.S. Senate set is set with Rep. Roger Marshall winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, Barbara Bollier winning the Democratic nod and Jason Buckley stepping up to run as the Libertarian candidate.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes for Medicaid expansion following Missouri vote

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Dylan Olsen
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.

News

How the General Election will look in November for the national races

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:23 AM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several races have been called in the August Primary Election, now those candidates who won their party’s nomination will have to prepare for the General Election in November.

Candidates

Incumbent Capps loses seat in Kansas House

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
Kansas election results show Patrick Penn defeating Michael Capps by about 48 percent, 74 percent to 26 percent.

Politics

O’Donnell, Dennis move on in bids to remain on Sedgwick County Commission

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
Sedgwick County commissioners Michael O’Donnell and David Dennis survived Tuesday’s primary election to move within one step of continuing service on the commission into 2021.