City looking for input on design of Clapp Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita is looking for the public’s input on Clapp Park.

The city offers three designs labeled as Great Lawn, Promenade, and Prairie Edge.

Great Lawn offers a large amount of lawn space. Promenade offers a neighborhood retail area and sports café “with activities,” and Prairie Edge offers “activity nodes.”

With help from robust public engagement, the design team for Clapp Park came up with three concepts, each with unique... Posted by City of Wichita- Government on Thursday, August 13, 2020

The designs can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

Clapp was originally a golf course that was located at Harry and Oliver.

