Advertisement

City looking for input on design of Clapp Park

The city offers three designs labeled as Great Lawn, Promenade, and Prairie Edge.
The city offers three designs labeled as Great Lawn, Promenade, and Prairie Edge.(City of Wichita)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita is looking for the public’s input on Clapp Park.

The city offers three designs labeled as Great Lawn, Promenade, and Prairie Edge.

Great Lawn offers a large amount of lawn space. Promenade offers a neighborhood retail area and sports café “with activities,” and Prairie Edge offers “activity nodes.”

With help from robust public engagement, the design team for Clapp Park came up with three concepts, each with unique...

Posted by City of Wichita- Government on Thursday, August 13, 2020

The designs can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

Clapp was originally a golf course that was located at Harry and Oliver.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MIAA suspends fall sports season

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
MIAA fall sports are suspended until Jan. 1, 2021 due to COVID-19.

National

Walmart to extend closing times to 10 p.m.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Walmart stores across the nation will begin expanding their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Aug. 17.

News

Sedgwick County hosting free e-waste disposal

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13-15 and 20-22, the public can drop off unwanted computers, cell phones, tablets, fax-machines and other e-waste to the County West Yard free of charge.

News

Beesponible celebrates Save the Bees Day

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Wichita-based Beesponsible and the city of Wichita celebrated Save the Bees Day with an educational drive-thru.

Coronavirus

Several COVID-19 cases linked to wedding, reception in Barton County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Barton County Health Department said on Friday that it has identified several positive cases of COVID-19 involving people who attended a wedding at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Olmitz and the reception that followed.

Latest News

News

Second giraffe at Sedgwick County Zoo dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Staff found a cancerous mass in her jaw after she fell ill for weeks.

News

Edwards County woman to repay $30,000 for Medicaid fraud

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
An Edwards County woman has to pay back $30,000 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges.

Animals

Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy - which is known as EGLE - ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan.

News

Ag equipment maker plans Salina facility with 120 new jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
An agricultural equipment manufacturer plans to invest $43 million to put in a facility in Salina, Kansas, that will create 120 new jobs.

News

Where's Shane? Wichita Children's Theatre

Updated: 4 hours ago