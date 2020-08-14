City looking for input on design of Clapp Park
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita is looking for the public’s input on Clapp Park.
The city offers three designs labeled as Great Lawn, Promenade, and Prairie Edge.
Great Lawn offers a large amount of lawn space. Promenade offers a neighborhood retail area and sports café “with activities,” and Prairie Edge offers “activity nodes.”
The designs can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
Clapp was originally a golf course that was located at Harry and Oliver.
