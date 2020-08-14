Advertisement

Cold front moves in Friday afternoon, possible storms

A cold front will move into northwestern Kansas today, bringing storm chances back to Kansas for some.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will move into northwestern Kansas today, bringing storm chances back to Kansas for some.

The cold front will begin to move into the state from the northwest this afternoon. Ahead of the front, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Storms will be possible, scattered across northwestern Kansas late in the afternoon through the evening before they move into southwestern Kansas tonight.

Saturday, highs will drop into the mid 80s to low 90s. South central Kansas will be the warmest with a mostly sunny sky.

Isolated storms will be possible once again Saturday evening for the west, moving into central Kansas late Saturday night. A few of these storms could be strong at times.

A few more storms will be possible in western Kansas on Sunday, but the rest of the state will stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs will drop into the 80s across the state and we’ll stay that way through most of the next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 94.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 90.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 64.

Sun: High: 87  Low: 64  Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 89  Low: 64  Sunny.

Tue: High: 85  Low: 62  Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 83  Low: 64  Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 85  Low: 64  Mostly sunny.

