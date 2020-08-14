Advertisement

Edwards County woman to repay $30,000 for Medicaid fraud

(KMVT)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An Edwards County woman has to pay back $30,000 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges.

The Kansas Attorney General’s office said that Candy German, 48, plead guilty to 24 separate counts of making false claims to the Medicaid program. German now has to repay the program and serve probation for 24 months.

The case was initially found during a review of billing practices by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and after another investigation, the attorney general’s office found that between March and May of 2014, German submitted multiple claims for payment to KDHE for her business. German was a service provider to Medicaid beneficiaries.

During the investigation, it was found that German had destroyed the records that would support her payment claims, which are required to be maintained.

