Kansas reports 1,338 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday and seven new deaths.

With the large spike, Eyewitness News reached out to the state health department to inquire whether spike could be attributed to the recent outbreaks in state prisons and local jails.

According to the state’s cluster information, there are five active outbreaks in corrections, and they are responsible for 234 cases. Earlier this week, the Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed that the Hutchinson Correctional Facility locked down its Central Unit after 10 staff members and 84 residents tested positive for COVID-19. The KDOC also confirmed 16 staff members and 43 residents at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility have tested positive for the virus.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported this week that there were 123 cases of COVID-19 at the jail.

A spokesperson for KDHE said the state health department is analyzing reasons behind the increase.

Johnson County continues to report the most cases of COVID-19 and has since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Sedgwick, Wyandotte, Ford, Finney, Shawnee, Leavenworth and Seward.

