MIAA suspends fall sports season

(KSNB)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - MIAA fall sports are suspended until Jan. 1, 2021 due to COVID-19.

The MIAA said that a limited number of football, volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer in the spring is being explored, as permitted by the NCAA.

“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association’s top priority,” stated President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council, in a release. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”

All NCAA athletically related activities, including practices, can continue as long as they meet the NCAA Policy Clarifications.

A decision on winter sports will be made on Oct. 1 at the latest.

