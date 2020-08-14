Second giraffe at Sedgwick County Zoo dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A second giraffe at the Sedgwick County Zoo has died.

Lois, a 22-year-old reticulated giraffe, was humanely euthanized on Thursday, according to the zoo. Staff found a cancerous mass in her jaw after she fell ill for weeks.

They then determined based on her age and condition that the cancer could not be treated.

Twiga, a 26-year-old reticulated giraffe, died last month after developing chronic ailments.

The average life expectancy for giraffes in zoo populations is 19 years.

