Second giraffe at Sedgwick County Zoo dies
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A second giraffe at the Sedgwick County Zoo has died.
Lois, a 22-year-old reticulated giraffe, was humanely euthanized on Thursday, according to the zoo. Staff found a cancerous mass in her jaw after she fell ill for weeks.
They then determined based on her age and condition that the cancer could not be treated.
Twiga, a 26-year-old reticulated giraffe, died last month after developing chronic ailments.
The average life expectancy for giraffes in zoo populations is 19 years.
