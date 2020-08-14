Advertisement

Second giraffe at Sedgwick County Zoo dies

Staff found a cancerous mass in Lois' jaw after she fell ill for weeks.
Staff found a cancerous mass in Lois' jaw after she fell ill for weeks.(Lou Alexander | Sedgwick County Zoo)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A second giraffe at the Sedgwick County Zoo has died.

Lois, a 22-year-old reticulated giraffe, was humanely euthanized on Thursday, according to the zoo. Staff found a cancerous mass in her jaw after she fell ill for weeks.

They then determined based on her age and condition that the cancer could not be treated.

Twiga, a 26-year-old reticulated giraffe, died last month after developing chronic ailments.

The average life expectancy for giraffes in zoo populations is 19 years.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Edwards County woman to repay $30,000 for Medicaid fraud

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
An Edwards County woman has to pay back $30,000 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges.

Animals

Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy - which is known as EGLE - ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan.

News

Ag equipment maker plans Salina facility with 120 new jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
An agricultural equipment manufacturer plans to invest $43 million to put in a facility in Salina, Kansas, that will create 120 new jobs.

News

Where's Shane? Wichita Children's Theatre

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Wichita Children's Theatre

Updated: 4 hours ago

KWCH

Summer slide greater concern for fall 2020 semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
This fall, teachers are working to catch kids up after nearly six months out of the classroom.

News

Where's Shane? Wichita Children's Theatre

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Wichita Children's Theatre

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Area theatres beginning to reopen

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

2 arrested after chase, crash at Kanopolis Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
Law enforcement arrested two people in Ellsworth County after a brief car chase that ended in a crash and the suspects breaking into a home at Kanopolis Lake.