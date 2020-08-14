Second round of CARES Act funding applications open Aug. 19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday announced that Kansas businesses will soon be able to apply for assistance from grant money that totals a little more than $130. The money is “intended to serve those most affected by the pandemic and for companies that can expand broadband access in the state.”

The acceptance of grant applications begins at noon next Wednesday (Aug. 19).

“These funds will both provide necessary immediate relief to businesses and contribute to a more strategic, competitive Kansas economy in the future,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I want to thank the SPARK Taskforce for recommending these strategic investments and the State Finance Council for approving the use of these funds.”

A news release from Kelly’s office said in addition to providing financial relief for Kanas businesses, there will also be grants available to businesses “whose products and services will be needed in greater volume to help combat (COVID-19) and its effects.”

Funding will also be available to expand broadband access to serve low-income households through infrastructure improvements and by partnerships with internet service providers.

The more-than $130 million in grants is available through the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the federal CARES Act, Kelly’s office explained.

You can find further information on SPARK economic development and connectivity grant programs on the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

