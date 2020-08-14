Sedgwick County hosting free e-waste disposal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting e-waste disposal drop-off days.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13-15 and 20-22, the public can drop off unwanted computers, cell phones, tablets, fax-machines and other e-waste to the County West Yard free of charge.

The yard is located at 4701 S. West Street.

To check if an item will be accepted, go to: www.sedgwickcounty.org/environment/.

