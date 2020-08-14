Several COVID-19 cases linked to wedding, reception in Barton County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Health Department said on Friday that it has identified several positive cases of COVID-19 involving people who attended a wedding at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Olmitz and the wedding reception at the Great Bend Convention Center on Saturday, August 8.

People who attended the wedding or reception may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the health department.

The health department said anyone who was at either location on Saturday during the wedding and reception should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your health care provider for guidance on testing. In an emergency, call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.

