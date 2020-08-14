Advertisement

Storm chance through the evening

Hail and wind threats until 11 p.m.
A few storms may produce hail and wind
A few storms may produce hail and wind(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few storms in Kansas through the evening could be strong or severe with some hail and wind possible. Storms will gradually shift east into the night, but they are expected to remain scattered.

A few early morning showers or storms could develop early Saturday with low temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. The afternoon will mainly be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s for much of central and northern Kansas. Farther south, it will be another day with temperatures near 90.

Rain and storms return to western Kansas into Saturday night and it could be heavy in spots. Much of the rain will dry up early Sunday with temperatures cooling off statewide for the end of the weekend. Look for lower humidity and cooler weather to finish off the weekend.

Next week should have mainly 80s for highs.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: A few AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds; storm chance late. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Sun: High: 86 Mostly cloudy

Mon: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

