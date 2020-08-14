Advertisement

Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother, her uncle Robert Trump, that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother, her uncle Robert Trump, that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday, June 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House.

The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere. Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalized.

Robert Trump recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece Mary titled "Too Much and Never Enough."

The president has said that Mary Trump's book was a violation of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in connection to a financial settlement she received from the Trump family. Mary is a daughter of the brothers' eldest sibling, Fred Trump Jr., who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43.

Robert Trump had previously worked for his older brother at the Trump Organization.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

National

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes.

National

Florida felons' vote hangs in balance as elections near

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Ag equipment maker plans Salina facility with 120 new jobs

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
An agricultural equipment manufacturer plans to invest $43 million to put in a facility in Salina, Kansas, that will create 120 new jobs.

Latest News

National

Dolly Parton: ‘Of course, Black lives matter’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The country singer addresses the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that swept the nation after George Floyd's death in a wide-ranging Billboard magazine article.

National

Wildfires burn through 3 states

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Hundreds have been evacuated after wildfires destroy more than 90,000 acres across 3 states.

National

3 arrested in Chili's hostess attack

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|

National

Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida’s Tuesday primary election, despite weeks of criticizing the practice.

National

RAW VIDEO: Teenage Chili's hostess reportedly attacked by large group of women

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|

National

Dr. Birx weighs in on President Trump's coronavirus messaging

Updated: 1 hour ago