Walmart to extend closing times to 10 p.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart stores across the nation will begin expanding their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Aug. 17.

The retailer said it will also host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable. This will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Check the store finder on the Walmart site or app to find your local store’s hours, including pharmacy and vision centers.

