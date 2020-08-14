Advertisement

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

It’s sweet and savory
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The folks at Brach’s have come up with something new that may – or may not – tempt your taste buds this Thanksgiving.

The candy maker is coming out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

“Brach’s Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites,” the Brach’s website says. “From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.”

The sweet and savory confection will be sold at Walgreens.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: moments ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

News

Kansas reports 1,338 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday and seven new deaths.

National

Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office.

News

MIAA suspends fall sports season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
MIAA fall sports are suspended until Jan. 1, 2021 due to COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

National

Walmart to extend closing times to 10 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Walmart stores across the nation will begin expanding their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Aug. 17.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

News

Sedgwick County hosting free e-waste disposal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13-15 and 20-22, the public can drop off unwanted computers, cell phones, tablets, fax-machines and other e-waste to the County West Yard free of charge.

National Politics

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.