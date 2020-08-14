Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Wichita Children’s Theatre

By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shane is at Wichita Children’s Theater getting a look at the virtual options they’ve created for young actors during the pandemic. Every dance and theatre class they have is now also offered with an online option.

This morning we’ll find out if these classes are right for your kiddos and what all they entail. More information can be found at wctdc.org.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Wichita Children's Theatre

Updated: moments ago

News

Where's Shane? Wichita Children's Theatre

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Area theatres beginning to reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

2 arrested after chase, crash at Kanopolis Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Law enforcement arrested two people in Ellsworth County after a brief car chase that ended in a crash and the suspects breaking into a home at Kanopolis Lake.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front to bring storms Friday, cooler weather for the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will bring changes to Kansas over the next few days.

Crime

Funeral held for boy, 5, who was fatally shot in Wilson, N.C.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A funeral was held Thursday night for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot in the North Carolina city of Wilson. Friends and family gathered to remember Cannon Hinnant.

News

Experts: Spread of false information distracts from real work to combat human trafficking

Updated: 9 hours ago

Economy

Second round of CARES Act funding applications open Aug. 19

Updated: 9 hours ago
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday announced that Kansas businesses will soon be able to apply for assistance from grant money that totals a little more than $130. The money is “intended to serve those most affected by the pandemic and for companies that can expand broadband access in the state.”

Safety

Experts: Spread of false information distracts from real work to combat human trafficking

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
While people have good intentions by sharing stories or pieces of news accompanied by the hashtag, #saveourchildren, experts warn this can distract them from the real work to combat human trafficking.

News

New permit allows Wichita businesses to operate in parking lots, on sidewalks

Updated: 12 hours ago