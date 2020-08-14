Advertisement

Wichita school district shows students what to expect on first day back

Social distancing and thorough, frequent cleaning are emphasized in Wichita Public Schools classrooms.
Social distancing and thorough, frequent cleaning are emphasized in Wichita Public Schools classrooms.(kwch)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the new school year less than a month away, parents and students are anxious to see what the year will bring. They know some of the changes students will face, but now the district is providing some clarity on how those changes will be implemented.

As they’re walking into school, many students will see a sign that says “Wear a mask.” Once inside, students at public schools across Wichita will have their temperatures checked and will stop by a hand sanitizer station.

Some of the biggest differences will come in the classroom with an emphasis on social distancing and cleaning. There also will be less traffic in and out of rooms. Some schools are having students stay in one classroom all day and have teachers rotate. Others are having students rotate in passing periods, but will minimize the number of students in the hallways with block scheduling.

“I’m also going to be switching classrooms every period, and so I’ll be rotating with other teachers,” Coleman Middle School teacher Sam Belsan said. “Students will stay in the same room.”

At Wichita Northwest High School, teacher Ann Burgett said there will be passing periods, but students will be asked to walk on one side of the hallway.

At Robinson Middle School, teacher Denise VanHorn said when students come into the classroom, they will clean their desksks before sitting down, and once the class is over, they will clean their desks again and sanitize their hands.

They will do the same thing the next hour,” VanHorn said.

Many Wichita schools also are not allowing students to uses lockers to minimize the amount of time they’ll spend in the hallways. Along with social distancing, seating charts will also be implemented in classrooms so that if there is a positive COVID-19 test in the school, staff will be able to know who exactly came in contact with whoever tested positive.

Elementary schools are in a different situation than middle schools and high schools since students don’t have passing periods and stay in one room for the majority of the day. However, elementary school teachers in Wichita still have made changes they think will keep students safe this fall.

At Cloud Elementary School, changes also start with the way you enter the building. Each student will have an assigned door that they’ll use at the beginning of the day and leave through once they’re dismissed.

Once students are inside the building, they’ll see “One Way” signage in the hallways, keeping students moving in the same direction and not facing one another. Changes in the classroom include spaced-out desks.

“In the past, I’ve had more of a cluster style where students could be closer together in order to collaborate and work together,” Cloud Elementary third-grade teacher Ashley Cavazos said. “So this will be a little different.”

Elementary students will be required to wear masks but will be able to take them off at certain times.

“They will have an opportunity for mask breaks at recess. And I believe recess will be structured in a way that less students are playing at one time and they can be distanced from one another and play without the masks safely,” Cavazos said.

She said while the upcoming year will be an adjustment, starting to teach children proper mask-wearing and handwashing now could help once the first day rolls around on Sept. 8

Schools across Wichita and beyond are still making final decisions and preparations for the upcoming year. School leaders say they will continue updating parents on the near year and what to expect with new plans that could change throughout the year, depending on the case rates of COVID-19.

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education will meet again next Thursday (Aug. 20) to talk more about starting online or in-person. The board will lean on the Sedgwick County Health Department’s recommendations before making a final decision.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Wichita State students create all-terrain wheelchair for 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Anna Auld
During the pandemic, Wichita State students completed a life-changing project for a young Kansas boy and presented the finished project -- in person.

Coronavirus

KBI received 205 reports of priest abuse; opened 120 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has received 205 reports of abuse by Catholic priests and has opened 120 cases.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Kansas reports 1,338 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday and seven new deaths.

Latest News

News

MIAA suspends fall sports season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
MIAA fall sports are suspended until Jan. 1, 2021 due to COVID-19.

National

Walmart to extend closing times to 10 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Walmart stores across the nation will begin expanding their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Aug. 17.

News

Sedgwick County hosting free e-waste disposal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13-15 and 20-22, the public can drop off unwanted computers, cell phones, tablets, fax-machines and other e-waste to the County West Yard free of charge.

News

Beesponible celebrates Save the Bees Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Wichita-based Beesponsible and the city of Wichita celebrated Save the Bees Day with an educational drive-thru.

Coronavirus

Several COVID-19 cases linked to wedding, reception in Barton County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Barton County Health Department said on Friday that it has identified several positive cases of COVID-19 involving people who attended a wedding at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Olmitz and the reception that followed.

News

City looking for input on design of Clapp Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The city offers three designs labeled as Great Lawn, Promenade, and Prairie Edge.