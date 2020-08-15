Kansas lakes under blue-green algae warning, watch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five lakes in Kansas are under a blue-green algae warning, including Milford Lake and Gathering Pond in Geary County.

The warning means that the algae is expected or present and that all contact and activity in the water should be avoided.

10 other lakes are under a blue-green algae watch.

A watch means that the presence of the algae is possible and that it may be present. Having direct contact with the lake water should be avoided, but boating and fishing are safe.

A full list of lakes under the blue-green algae advisories can be found here.

