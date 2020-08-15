More than 1,000 residents left without power early this morning after dump truck crash into power pole in Park City

Advertisement

Aug. 15, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 1,400 Park City residents were left without power overnight after a dump truck crashed into a power pole in Park City early Saturday morning.

Park City Police were dispatched to a dump truck in the power lines at around 5:50 a.m.

Officer Tibbits with Park City Police said a power line on 61st got caught in the driver’s bed and the power line snapped. The driver says he didn’t know his bed was up.

“He snapped it in two. Part of it I guess got tangled, and something else may have occurred,” Said Tibbits. “But he saw a spark and decided to pull over in the Leeker’s parking lot here, and that’s when he got tangled up in the rest of the powerlines.”

Crews spent the morning restoring power along 61st street from Hydraulic to Broadway.

