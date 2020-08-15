Advertisement

New Derby school designated to protect students in case of intruder

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A new school soon to welcome students in Derby is designed to protect them in case of an intruder. Stone Creek Elementary School has several high-tech safety features in place

The school’s features include a monitor in the main office connected to a security camera that shows who’s approaching the school. Stone Creek Elementary School Principal Sandy Rusher said she takes the safety of her students seriously, which makes the safety measures worth the cost and effort.

“While I want my day to focus on academics, a large portion of my days is protecting babies,” Rusher said.

She said the school is designed in such a way that if there was ever a reason for a lockdown. students, teachers and staff would be ready.

“My day is watching my surroundings, watching the way people come up to the building, looking in cameras to see people’s intent,” Rusher said. “I’m highly cognizant of what people carry, how they carry their hands.”

Stone Creek Elementary also includes security doors that can be closed by the touch of a button from the main office.

