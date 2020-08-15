Minor injuries reported after car crashes into W. Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car crashed into a home at 10th and Tyler before 4 p.m. Saturday.

One person was in the car when the vehicle hit the house. That person only has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Two people were in the home and didn’t sustain any injuries.

The damage done to the house was described as “extensive.”

During the crash, the vehicle clipped power wires, knocking out the electricity for some in the area.

The cause is still being investigated.

