Advertisement

Minor injuries reported after car crashes into W. Wichita home

A car crashed into a home at 10th and Tyler Saturday afternoon.
A car crashed into a home at 10th and Tyler Saturday afternoon.(KWCH 12)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car crashed into a home at 10th and Tyler before 4 p.m. Saturday.

One person was in the car when the vehicle hit the house. That person only has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Two people were in the home and didn’t sustain any injuries.

The damage done to the house was described as “extensive.”

During the crash, the vehicle clipped power wires, knocking out the electricity for some in the area.

The cause is still being investigated.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe storms possible Saturday evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storms could become severe in western Kansas Saturday evening.

Disposable masks

Updated: 2 hours ago

Cloth masks

Updated: 2 hours ago

Neck Gaiters

Updated: 3 hours ago
Neck gaiters are another face mask option

Latest News

News

More than 1,000 residents left without power early this morning after dump truck crash into power pole in Park City

Updated: 6 hours ago
About 1,400 Park City residents were left without power overnight after a dump truck crashed into a power pole in Park City early Saturday morning.

News

CDC report shows college-aged adults having more suicidal thoughts than any other age group during pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

U.S. Postal Service removes mail-processing machines

Updated: 18 hours ago

State of Mind

Report shows mental health concern with college-aged adults during pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
A new report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows college-aged adults are having more suicidal thoughts than any other age group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Wichita cafe with ties to Lebanon helping with relief efforts after Beirut explosion

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Kroger recalls cheese dips with onions due to salmonella threat

Updated: 21 hours ago
Kroger, the parent company of Dillons grocery stores, is recalling more than 30 varieties of cheese dips and spreads due to a salmonella threat.