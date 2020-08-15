Advertisement

Severe storms possible Saturday evening

Storms possible for western Kansas Saturday night
Storms possible for western Kansas Saturday night(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms could become severe in western Kansas Saturday evening.

These storms will move into the western part of the state, from the west, around 8-9 pm. As they move to the southeast, large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible. They will make their way into southwestern Kansas after midnight and into south-central Kansas by early Sunday morning. They are not expected to be severe when they make it to central Kansas.

Lows will drop into the 60s overnight.

Sunday, highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph. A few spotty showers/storms will be possible Sunday evening in north-central Kansas, moving in from the north.

Sunshine will take over for the work week with highs in the low 90s Monday, dropping back into the upper 80s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with storms late. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Morning storms then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/SW 5-10. High: 89.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 92.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 66 Sunny.

