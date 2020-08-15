Storm free today, scattered storms tonight- some severe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Good news, weather changes occurred overnight with a cold front that moved through most of Kansas. Expect nice weather most of the weekend with lower humidity in the forecast and slightly cooler temperatures for some. Today will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s for much of central and northern Kansas. Farther south, it will be another day with temperatures near 90 with a heat index in the mid 90s.

Rain and storms return to western Kansas tonight and it could be heavy in spots. A few storms could be severe too. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible mainly after sunset through the overnight hours. Much of the rain will dry up early Sunday with temperatures cooling off statewide for the end of the weekend. Look for lower humidity too with highs in the 80s statewide.

Next week dry weather and temperatures below normal for August, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s and low 70s. Temperatures should return to normal (low 90s) by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storm chance late and mainly west of Wichita. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: A few early morning showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 86.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE/SW 5-10. Low: 66.

Mon: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

