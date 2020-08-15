Advertisement

Wichita cafe with ties to Lebanon helps in Beirut explosion relief

By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than one week since a devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut killed at least 135 people and injured thousands more, a country already facing economic woes was further thrown into crisis.

Since the Aug. 4 explosion, people and companies around the world have donated time and money to help the Lebanese community. This includes people in Wichita. The founder of Wichita’s N&J Cafe and Bakery used to live about an hour from Beirut.

N&J Cafe, located at the corner of Lincoln and Edgemoor, has been around for about 30 years. The sons of the original owners have recently taken over and felt compelled to make a difference for the people in Lebanon. On Saturday (Aug. 15) 100 percent of the cafe’s proceeds will be donated to relief efforts in Lebanon.

“It’s devastating. We have family over there,” N&J Co-owner Nick Srour said. “Luckily, nobody that we’re related to has been physically harmed, but all of their houses are gone. It’s an entire city where people are just devastated. We had an opportunity to help and we thought it was a good idea.”

The cafe’s owners plan to donate the funds directly to the Lebanese Red Cross. With widespread interest in helping the cause, N&J has added for staff for Saturday to accommodate the expected customer increase. The owners ask that people be patient as they try to fill all of the orders.

“People want to help. They have no connection to (Lebanon), they don’t have family there, and they know that this city has a strong Lebanese influence, and they want to be part of it, and they want to help,” Srour said. “It’s fantastic. It fills my heart. My brother, I know, is very happy about it. We’re blessed to be able to help out as much as we can.”

On Saturday, N&J Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Adding to their charitable effort, another Wichita restaurant, Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, has also decided to chip in. Also on Saturday, Tanya’s will donate 20 percent of its sales.

