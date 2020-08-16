Bar, night club owners hoping to reopen after county order expires in a week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This could be the last Saturday night bars and night clubs are closed in Wichita.

The Sedgwick County order that closed around six dozen of them for the past three weeks is set to expire next Friday and bar and club owners are waiting to see if the county commission will extend it.

Bar and nightclub owners are hopeful this is the last weekend their doors will be shut and are eager to start serving the community again.

While the Sedgwick County order has only shut bars and nightclubs down for the past three weeks owner of Blu night club Darren Greiving said so far he's been closed more than half of this year.

“It’s affected every part of our lives and our employees’ lives,” Greiving said. “We have kids, we have mortgages, we have car payments, we have to feed our kids and families. And that’s been completely cut off.”

With a potential reopening date just a week away, he hopes county commissioners will allow them to operate in some capacity.

He said that will be the topic of discussion Monday, when a handful of bar and club owners meet with commissioners.

"Hopefully we'll come to a resolve that works for everybody," Greiving said.

County commissioners have a meeting set for Wednesday and Greiving said he just hopes they don't vote to extend the order that's keeping bars and clubs closed for longer.

He hopes bar owners and commissioners can find some sort of middle ground so their businesses can start making money again.

Greiving said he’d like to open at full capacity, but after such a tough year, he says any business is better than no business.

